Mohit Malik Shares Why Bollywood Wasn’T His First Choice

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) TV Mohit Malik, who made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film"Azaad," recently opened up about why Bollywood wasn't initially his first choice.

In a recent interview with IANS, the revealed that his primary goal has always been to become a better actor. Reflecting on his journey, Mohit shared,“My intention was always to become a better actor. Before 2016, I wasn't really trying to make the transition to films. I was very comfortable with my work on television. But post-2016, in 2017, I decided to give films a try.”

Speaking about his big-screen debut, the 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' actor revealed that his defining moment came when he received a call confirming his role in the film Azaad.

“I felt my dream truly came true the moment I received the call from the director confirming my role in Azaad. That was a defining moment for me. And of course, seeing myself on the big screen was another surreal experience."

Mohit also reflected on the challenges he faced in making this shift. Talking about it, he stated,“Of course, the transition from being comfortable to stepping into the unknown has always been challenging. But I believe that's where real growth happens. If you're never uncomfortable, you're not pushing yourself to grow.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad saw Malik in the role of an antagonist. The action thriller marked the debut of newcomers Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty also featured in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the period drama, set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, was released on January 17, 2025.

Speaking about Mohit Malik's stint on television, he is widely recognized for his roles in TV shows such as“Doli Armaano Ki,"“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala,”“Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si”, and several others. He began his television journey with the Star Plus show“Miilee,” where he portrayed the character of Aaoni.