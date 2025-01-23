RTA Conducts 25 Inspectional Campaigns Including 606K Inspectional Operations In 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, Roads and Authority, 23rd January 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) conducted 25 inspectional campaigns in 2024, leading to 606,430 inspectional operations. These campaigns aimed to detect and address violations across various passenger transport activities, including fare evasion on public buses operating on internal and intercity routes, and marine transport services. It also covered other operations such as school transport, passenger transport via chartered buses, air-conditioned shelters, and international transport services.

These campaigns highlight RTA's commitment to overseeing public transport operations in Dubai, ensuring smooth and sustainable daily commutes for both residents and visitors.

Saeed Albalooshi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA's Public Transport Agency said:“Some inspectional campaigns were conducted in collaboration with entities, including Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. These efforts aimed to curb improper practices that have become recurring issues and address unauthorised behaviours on public transport. The campaigns also play a key role in reducing violations and misconduct, ultimately enhancing the level of service provided.”

Field teams from RTA's Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department carry out year-round campaigns across Dubai, targeting violations and unacceptable behaviours that could harm the emirate's tourism and service reputation. These efforts aim to safeguard Dubai's image as a global city renowned for its exceptional services, safety, robust infrastructure, and world-class, diverse transportation systems, serving residents, visitors, and tourists from around the world.

Albalooshi urged the public to adhere with fare payment regulations for public buses, marine transport, and other passenger transport services. He also emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations governing school transport, chartered buses, air-conditioned shelters, and international transport operations to ensure the optimal use of these services. He concluded by encouraging support for RTA's efforts to deliver world-class services that meet the needs of residents and visitors from around the globe.