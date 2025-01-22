Airport City Blueprint Presented To Business Community With New Brand SKYTOPIA Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) presented the Airport City blueprint to the business community at a major event today as the new brand of the development,“SKYTOPIA”, was unveiled.





Airport City Blueprint Presented to Business Community with New Brand "SKYTOPIA"

The event showcased the development potential and investment opportunities at“SKYTOPIA”, with themed exhibition zones introducing the major projects, attracting over 300 business leaders from Hong Kong, Mainland and international business community.



Integrating commercial activities, popular culture, art trading, entertainment and leisure,“SKYTOPIA” features projects that capitalise the unique advantages of Hong Kong and leverage the land and marine resources near Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Highlights include:





Hong Kong's first one-stop art hub which puts art creation, appreciation and trading under one roof;

Hong Kong's first dedicated stand-alone art storage facility;

Airport Bay Marina as Hong Kong's largest yacht bay providing over 500 berths;

Hong Kong's largest water recreation area;

Jet Fresh Market with fresh gourmet products delivered from around the globe;

Phase 2 development of AsiaWorld-Expo comprising Hong Kong's largest indoor purpose-built performance venue housing 20,000 spectators;

Sportainment complex combining indoor and outdoor sports concepts for adventure, exploration, sports and entertainment;

Marine resort and luxury hotel;

Promenade encompassing a 1.5 km-long CoveWalk and Piazza; Green and smart transport system featuring automated car parks and autonomous vehicles and more.

Fred Lam, Chairman of AAHK, remarked at the event,“We envisage that HKIA will not be just a place for passengers to board their flights or a portal for entering Hong Kong. Our vision is to develop 'SKYTOPIA' into a landmark of its own, and a world-leading destination, attracting visitors from within Hong Kong and the prosperous Greater Bay Area, as well as major markets in Asia and the rest of the world. AAHK's role is to build the key infrastructure and create a platform for experts and investors to deliver services and products through their specially designed facilities. We are grateful to the HKSAR Government for the policy support and excited to see the positive responses from the business community. We look forward to working with investors to make 'SKYTOPIA' a key economic driver of Hong Kong and beyond.”“SKYTOPIA” embodies the key attributes and aspirations of the development, with“SKY” and“IA” (International Airport) manifesting its airport lineage and global reach, while“TOP” promises top-tier experiences for visitors and highlighting its position as a leading regional landmark. SKYTOPIA is set to be visitors' dream destination with sky-high attractions.