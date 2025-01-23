Donald Trump Forms Cryptocurrency Working Group To Reform US Digit Asset Regulations, Including Banking Services

(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. President Donald on Thursday ordered the creation of a working group tasked with proposing new digital asset regulations and exploring the creation of a national cryptocurrency stockpile, making good on his promise to quickly overhaul U.S. policy.

The much-anticipated action also ordered that services for companies be protected, alluding to claims that U.S. regulators have directed lenders to cut crypto companies off from banking services - something regulators deny. The order also banned the creation of central digital currencies in the U.S. which could compete with existing cryptocurrencies.

On the campaign trail, Trump courted crypto cash by pledging to be a "crypto president" and promote the adoption of digital assets. That is in stark contrast to former President Joe Biden's regulators which, in a bid to protect Americans from fraud and money laundering, cracked down on the industry, suing exchanges Coinbase, Binance and dozens more, alleging they were flouting U.S. laws. The companies deny the allegations.

Thursday's order was cheered by the crypto industry, which had been pushing for the new administration to send a strong signal of support in Trump's first few days in office.

"Today's crypto executive order marks a sea change in U.S. digital asset policy," said Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of crypto company Anchorage Digital.

"By taking a whole-of-government approach to crypto , the Administration is making a significant first step toward writing clear, consistent rules of the road."

If implemented by the relevant regulators, Trump's order has the potential to push cryptocurrencies into the mainstream, regulatory and crypto experts said. It follows Tuesday's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that it was creating a taskforce to overhaul crypto policy.