United Arab Emirates (UAE) Provides Humanitarian Aid To Boost Food Security In Chad Following Directives Of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President

Following the directives of Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and as part of the UAE's commitment to address global humanitarian needs, the country provided comprehensive aid to the Republic of Chad from December 25, 2024, to January 15, 2025. The initiative was carried out to support impacted families, enhance food security in severely affected areas, and mitigate the repercussions of the most recent floods in Chad.



The UAE's humanitarian efforts included the provision of 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which included 30,000 food packages, over 20,000 blankets, as well as other necessities. The aid provided has contributed to enhancing the living conditions of more than 150,000 individuals, particularly in rural and remote areas.



His Excellency Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, affirmed that the initiative demonstrates the close bilateral ties between the two countries, and reflects the UAE's unwavering efforts to support societies in need worldwide.



His Excellency said,“We are working in collaboration with local partners to ensure the distribution of aid to affected people. This initiative exemplifies the UAE's dedication to humanitarian and developmental endeavors on a global scale, which aligns with the country's steadfast approach, established by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the directives of the wise leadership to provide continuous support and a prompt response to countries and individuals during crises and disasters. These efforts consolidate the values of humanitarian solidarity, and fulfill the goals of sustainable development, which contribute to enhancing the lives of impacted communities worldwide.”



The project was implemented via the UAE Embassy in N'Djamena – Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid– in cooperation with the relevant entities in the Republic of Chad.

