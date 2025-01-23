Al-Kuwari Meets Pakistan's Minister Of Finance And Revenue In Davos

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan's Minister of Finance and Revenue, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, bilateral relationship between the two countries and the prospects for strengthening them were reviewed, especially in the areas of investment, finance and economy, in addition to topics of mutual interest.

