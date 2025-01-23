Al-Kuwari Meets Pakistan's Minister Of Finance And Revenue In Davos
Date
1/23/2025 2:01:38 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan's Minister of Finance and Revenue, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, bilateral relationship between the two countries and the prospects for strengthening them were reviewed, especially in the areas of investment, finance and economy, in addition to topics of mutual interest.
MENAFN23012025000067011011ID1109123208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.