King, US National Security Adviser Discuss Ways To Strengthen Strategic Jordan-US Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II and US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, in a phone call on Thursday, discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.During the call, His Majesty stressed the need to maintain coordination on various issues of mutual concern, noting the United States' pivotal role in promoting stability and achieving peace regionally and globally.The call also covered regional developments, with the King stressing the need to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire in Gaza, and increase the flow of humanitarian aid.His Majesty warned of the dangerous developments in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King also reiterated that Syria's security and stability are essential to the stability of the region.