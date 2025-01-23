ROKFORM Launches Rugged Case For Samsung Galaxy S25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With each new device launch, we continue to improve on our Rugged Cases to ensure the perfect combination of protection and functionality," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "This new Rugged Case for Galaxy S25 features our easy-press buttons, textured grips, and is compatible with our growing lineup of twist-lock and magnetic mounting accessories."

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, and S25, the Rugged Case features three sets of N52 Neodymium magnets, enabling the case to easily mount to any magnetic surface in any orientation for a convenient, hands-free experience. The Rugged Case is also compatible with MagSafe® accessories, and when paired with ROKFORM's MAGMAXTM accessories, achieves a magnetic hold that is significantly stronger than MagSafe® alone, to ensure your phone is safely attached.

RokLockTM, ROKFORM's patented twist-lock system, provides the most reliable mounting to ROKFORM's car, bike, and motorcycle mounts while remaining fully compatible with ROKFORM's ecosystem of accessories, including magnetic chargers, Sport Rings, the FUZION Magnetic Wallet, and more.

The Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 is available now on rokform.

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.

