Tiledb Announces Availability In Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Frontier" data is novel, large, diverse and complex, extremely valuable. Harnessing its power is key to an organization's ability to unlock important insights and gain competitive advantage. For example, in healthcare and life sciences, diverse multiomics data is a valuable asset that fosters innovation, providing a clear competitive advantage by dramatically shrinking time to discovery for life-saving therapies. However, existing cloud database management systems struggle to efficiently manage such vast and varied frontier data, including population genomics, single-cell analyses, bioimaging, and other large datasets.

"We know that no data is truly unstructured. The path to faster breakthroughs in precision medicine includes treating unstructured, frontier data as first-class citizens. Not only does overcoming the complexities of frontier data reduce time to discovery in biopharma, it's critical to advancing myriad positive healthcare outcomes including improving health equity," says Stavros Papadopoulos, CEO and Founder, TileDB. "Making our technology more broadly available and reachable for the life sciences community via AWS Marketplace will empower teams to accelerate life-saving discoveries and therapies for more individuals and advance health equity for more patient populations."

TileDB makes it possible for organizations to catalog all their data centrally, whether common and conventional or frontier and multimodal. This omnimodal architecture not only simplifies data discovery and enables secure collaboration, but also empowers research teams to make breakthrough correlations with unprecedented speed. Cellarity, a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company, demonstrates this power in action. Using TileDB to harness single-cell technologies and deep learning for drug discovery, their platform now processes millions of single cells to build comprehensive cellular atlases in under an hour – an achievement that previously took days, enabling them to identify novel therapeutic targets faster than ever before.

AWS customers now have access to TileDB's omnimodal capabilities directly within AWS Marketplace, streamlining the purchase and management of TileDB within their AWS environment. This expanded accessibility ensures a more diverse range of organizations can advance research and therapeutic development.

TileDB is now generally available in AWS Marketplac . For more information on TileDB visit tiledb .

About TileDB

TileDB is the database designed for discovery. Powered by shape-shifting multi-dimensional arrays, TileDB brings together complex frontier data and conventional files in a single, secure Trusted Research Environment. Through TileDB, data, science and business teams can finally organize, structure, collaborate on, and analyze all their data in one place, turning once scattered information into meaningful insights.

Media Contact:

Carly Martinetti

[email protected]

SOURCE TileDB