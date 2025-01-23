Casinomeister PAB Service Sees Dramatic Increase In Player Recoveries In 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Casinomeister Player Arbitration Service (PAB), a leading dispute service for gamers, has witnessed a significant increase in player recoveries this past year. The PAB returned €1.2 million to players in 2024 , a staggering 500% increase from 2007.

The PAB's success is a testament to Casinomeister's commitment to resolving disputes fairly and efficiently. The PAB also saw an increase in the number of resolved cases in 2024, indicating a growing demand for its services. Bonus-related complaints, however, decreased, suggesting that online casinos are improving their bonus terms and conditions.

A Quick History of the Player Arbitration Service

PAB launched in 2001, and it was a footnote for Casinomeister at the time. The site itself was in its formative years after all, and the PAB was little more than a side project back then. Despite this, it saw good numbers as the site grew, starting with only a few dozen cases per year and ending up with an average of 200 yearly cases by 2007.

In 2007, the PAB came under the management of Max Drayman, who remains in charge of the service to this day. Under his watchful eye, the PAB saw steady and consistent year-over-year growth, climbing from the aforementioned 200 yearly complaints to over 600 in 2024.

Key Highlights:



Player Recoveries: The amount of money returned to players through the PAB surged from €200,000 in 2007 to €1.2 million in 2024, representing a substantial 500% increase.

Case Resolution: A notable 41% of player complaints were successfully resolved in 2024, a significant improvement compared to previous years when the resolution rate hovered around 25-30%. Decreasing Bonus Complaints: The number of bonus-related complaints decreased dramatically in 2024, falling below 10%. This positive trend suggests that online casinos are improving their bonus terms and conditions, leading to fewer disputes for players.

(Dis)honorable Mentions - The First Among the Worst

Some operators always stick out, though some shine in all the wrong ways. Out of all the casinos we've had complaints about in 2024, one unlicensed "invite-only" operation took the cake. Two of this operator's casinos ended up accounting for 10% of all complaints we've received in 2024, with 61 complaints in total.

But it's not always about quantity. The longest-running complaint we've had in 2024 took a whopping 7 months to resolve, as an operator took their time paying out a big €65,000 win. On the other side of the spectrum, the fastest-resolved case in 2024 took only 2 hours to resolve.

Looking Ahead:



The PAB service is set to get even better! Expect expanded functionality, including an enhanced search feature and improved transparency.

Players will be able to easily search through ongoing and past complaints, gaining valuable insights into how specific casinos handle player disputes. Increased transparency into the overall complaints process will empower players with more information to make informed decisions.

For any further information please contact the Forum & Complaints Team Leader of Casinomeister , Max Drayman, at [email protected]

