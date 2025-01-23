Aid Plane From Qatar Arrives In Damascus
Doha, Qatar: A Qatari armed forces plane arrived at Damascus International Airport, carrying humanitarian aid including 19 tonnes of food supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.
This aid comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to those in the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.
This is the eighth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the thirteenth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for Syria.
