( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:19 AM EST - Simply Better Brands Corp. : Announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best under the symbol "SBBCF", effective immediately. This upgrade represents a move from the OTCQB ® Venture Market and marks an important milestone for the Company. Simply Better Brands Corp. shares V are trading down 5 cents at $1.13.

