(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Bausch health Companies Inc. : Will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
shares T are trading unchanged at $11.12.
