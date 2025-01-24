( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Bausch Companies : Will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results after close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $11.12.

