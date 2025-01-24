Date
1/24/2025 1:33:34 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:23 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced that it has reached and surpassed the nameplate milling capacity at its 100% owned Zgounder Mine located in the Kingdom of Morocco. The new plant began processing ore on November 4, 2024. The first silver pour was achieved on November 27, with commercial production reached on December 29, less than two months after the new plant began processing the first ore. Aya gold & Silver Inc.
shares T are trading up $0.09 at $11.43.
MENAFN24012025000212011056ID1109124872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.