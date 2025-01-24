Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:23 AM EST - Aya & Silver Inc. : Announced that it has reached and surpassed the nameplate milling capacity at its 100% owned Zgounder Mine located in the Kingdom of Morocco. The new began processing ore on November 4, 2024. The first silver pour was achieved on November 27, with commercial production reached on December 29, less than two months after the new plant began processing the first ore. Aya & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $11.43.



