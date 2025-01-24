Ukrainian, German Law Enforcement Agencies To Jointly Combat Illegal Import Of Cars From Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with the liaison officer of the Criminal Office at the German Embassy in Ukraine, National Police officers agreed on a joint action plan to combat the illegal of German cars and spare parts into Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The discussion was attended by employees of the Department of International Police Cooperation, Criminal Investigation and the Main Investigation Department of the National Police.

The joint action plan of the two countries provides for the prompt exchange of information, joint investigations , training and exchange of experience.

Law enforcement officers pay special attention to the use of modern technologies and international databases (Interpol and Europol) to track stolen vehicles, to which police officers of the Department of International Police Cooperation have access.

As part of the cooperation, it is planned to exchange experience on methods of combating transnational criminal groups involved in the illegal theft and resale of cars.

The police emphasized that such cooperation is an important step in strengthening security both in Ukraine and in the European Union.

“We see great potential in this cooperation and are confident that joint efforts will help reduce the number of such crimes,” said the representative of the federal agency.

Anatoliy Fedorov, Deputy Head of the Department, Head of the Division for Disclosure of Illegal Seizures of Motor Vehicles of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, emphasized the importance of international partnership in the fight against organized crime.

The participants of the meeting also agreed on further consultations and coordination of actions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the German government handed over about 100 vehicles to the National Police and the National Guard of Ukraine to be used to protect public order and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.