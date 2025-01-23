Trump announces he has withdrawn Secret Service protection for his former national security adviser

(MENAFN) US President Donald announced on Tuesday that he has withdrawn Secret Service protection for his former national security adviser, John Bolton, stating that such protection cannot last "for life." Bolton, 76, who worked with Trump during his first term and was reportedly targeted in an Iranian assassination plot, expressed disappointment but no surprise at the decision. Trump defended his move in a White House statement, calling Bolton "foolish" and "stupid." He questioned the rationale for providing lifelong protection, adding that people can't expect such support indefinitely. Trump further commented on Bolton’s role, suggesting that having him by his side during meetings made others believe Bolton would provoke conflict, as he was known for his hawkish stance.



Trump also revoked Bolton's security clearance, accusing him of leaking sensitive information in his 2020 book. In response, Bolton revealed that the Justice Department filed criminal charges against an IRGC official in 2022 for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him. He stated that the threat against him persists, citing a recent plot to assassinate Trump. Despite his disagreement with President Joe Biden's national security policies, Bolton acknowledged that the Biden administration decided to continue his Secret Service protection in 2021, a decision he deemed valid. The US State Department also offered a $20 million reward for information leading to the capture of an Iranian linked to the assassination plot. This ongoing tension between the US and Iran is rooted in retaliation for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

