'Presence' Horror Movie Director, Steven Soderbergh Calls Himself 'Cockroach Of Industry': 'I Can Survive Any...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Presence' horror movie director Steven Soderbergh has called himself as the 'cockroach" of the and expressed confidence that he can adapt and stay relevant with the changing demand of the audience.

Steven Soderbergh is receiving acclaim for 'Presence'. News agency Associated Press, in its movie review, called the movie a nail-biting horror which“traps the audience in a beautiful suburban home.”

“The camera is the ghost in Steven Soderbergh's chillingly effective, experiential haunted house drama Presence,” according to AP's review of movie 'Presence'

| Jigra: Social media hails Alia Bhatt's action thriller after OTT release Audience is like a weather system

Steven Soderbergh has received recognition for his several critically acclaimed movies. In an interaction with AP, Steven Soderbergh, admitted that the present scenario is not the period when most popular movies of the year are also the best movie .

“There was a period of about 10 to 14 year where the best movies of the year were also the most popular movies of the year. That's not necessarily true anymore,” AP quoted Soderbergh as saying.

Addressing the changing dynamics of the film industry, Soderbergh, said,“It's the artist's job to adapt.”

| Bollywood Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away

“When it comes to trying to control what people want to go see, you're now in a place like:“If I really wish hard, it won't rain.” The weather is the weather. To a certain degree, the audience is a weather system,” he added.

Presence movie was released on 19 January. The unique approach to the horror movie posed a major challenge for Soderbergh, who shot“Presence” with a small digital camera while wearing slippers to soften his steps.