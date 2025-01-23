Manushi Chhillar Shares Special Dish Her Mom Cooks For Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Manushi Chhillar recently revealed her all-time favourite dish, which is lovingly prepared by her mom.

The former Miss World hosted an interactive "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram, where she shared insights into her favourite actors, skincare routine, and even disclosed her mom's special dish. When asked about the dish that only her mom prepares for her, Manushi revealed, "Her Rajma Chawal and her Kheer, and honestly, her everything."

The 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress also shared that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are her favourite actors who inspire her. When discussing her skincare regimen, Manushi mentioned,“AM: Honey wash, serum, sunscreen. PM: Cleansing balm, cleanser, serum, eye gel, and moisturizer.”

One fan asked if she missed being a student, to which Manushi responded,“I am still a student, just in a different field. I don't think I can ever stop being a student; it always came naturally to me.”

Meanwhile, the 'Operation Valentine' actress began the New Year on a spiritual note by seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Chhillar made her acting debut in the historical drama“Samrat Prithviraj,” where she portrayed the courageous and determined princess Sanyogita alongside Akshay Kumar. Following her successful debut, Manushi went on to star in several projects, including“Operation Valentine,”“The Great Indian Family,” and“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Looking ahead, Manushi is set to star in the highly anticipated thriller“Tehran,” directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film, which also stars John Abraham, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is reportedly inspired by true events, set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The upcoming geopolitical thriller will offer India's perspective on the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The film also marks Arun Gopalan's directorial debut.