Risk Of Operational Encirclement Of Ukrainian Troops Near Velyka Novosilka Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is a risk of operational encirclement of Ukraine's Defense Forces units in the Novopavlivka sector near Velyka Novosilka.

This was stated on TV by Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

"There is no complete encirclement there. There is a risk of operational encirclement, but efforts are being made to prevent it and to prevent the Russians from blocking the approaches to the village, although they are trying to take them under fire control," Trehubov said.

According to him, the geographical location of Velyka Novosilka creates special difficulties, namely: the river that crosses the village and limits maneuvers. Action plans are also being developed to eliminate these difficulties, the spokesman added.

He also noted that in this sector, as in many others, the Russian forces have an advantage, in particular in manpower.

"They are constantly rotating in one way or another, "adding" personnel, replenishing the forces that they already have there, they still have this resource. It is not as much in excess as before, they have somehow started to save it, perhaps for the first time during the war, especially noticeably in the Pokrovsk sector, but this does not mean that they are currently in difficulty in this regard. This means that they are not currently "bathing" in excess resources," the spokesperson said.

