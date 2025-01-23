Ukraine Needs More US Involvement To Force Russia To Negotiate Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha welcomed the statements by U.S. President Donald about his readiness to put pressure on Russia to make peace.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign said this during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum "Ukraine. The Way Forward" in Davos, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This was a really strong signal. We need to increase pressure on Russia, and we need to force Russia to negotiate. We need US leadership and more US involvement," Sybiha said.

He added that Ukraine and partners need to increase the price for Russia for further aggression, weakening it with the help of a strong sanctions policy.

Ukraine's top diplomat also stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine so that it can stabilize the front and strengthen its defense capabilities.“We are ready to do our homework,” the minister assured.

“We welcome such powerful signals from President Trump. We believe that he will be the winner. We believe in finding a new incentive in diplomatic efforts to end the war and build a lasting, just and comprehensive peace,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 22, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he loves the Russian people and does not want to harm the Russian Federation, but he will have no choice but to introduce“high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on goods from Russia if Moscow does not sign a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos with the participation of leading world politicians and representatives of the business community. Participants of the event discuss the most pressing issues of global development and ways to solve them.