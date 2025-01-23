عربي


Armenian Official Highlights Peace Agenda As Priority In Talks With Azerbaijan

1/23/2025 8:09:07 AM

The peace agenda, including negotiations on delimitation and related issues, remains a priority for Armenia, according to Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Azernews reports.

“We have sent proposals to Azerbaijan [on the draft peace talks] and are waiting for Azerbaijan's reaction. The proposals cover two articles on which the parties have not yet reached a final agreement. We have spoken openly about these articles. I hope that we will find solutions,” Grigoryan stated.

President Ilham Aliyev had previously highlighted these two articles when interviewed by the Director General of“Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency, one involving a commitment to refrain from filing international lawsuits against each other and the other concerning the non-deployment of foreign representatives near Azerbaijan's borders. He emphasized that these issues are critical for finalizing the peace treaty.

Additionally, the President noted Armenia's need to address its Constitution, which contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and to formally abolish the OSCE Minsk Group, which he deemed obsolete following Armenia's recognition of Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan.

"Once these issues are resolved, there will be no obstacles to signing the peace treaty," the president stressed.

