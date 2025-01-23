Armenian Official Highlights Peace Agenda As Priority In Talks With Azerbaijan
Date
1/23/2025 8:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The peace agenda, including negotiations on delimitation and
related issues, remains a priority for Armenia, according to
Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan,
Azernews reports.
“We have sent proposals to Azerbaijan [on the draft peace talks]
and are waiting for Azerbaijan's reaction. The proposals cover two
articles on which the parties have not yet reached a final
agreement. We have spoken openly about these articles. I hope that
we will find solutions,” Grigoryan stated.
President Ilham Aliyev had previously highlighted these two
articles when interviewed by the Director General of“Rossiya
Segodnya” International News Agency, one involving a commitment to
refrain from filing international lawsuits against each other and
the other concerning the non-deployment of foreign representatives
near Azerbaijan's borders. He emphasized that these issues are
critical for finalizing the peace treaty.
Additionally, the President noted Armenia's need to address its
Constitution, which contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan,
and to formally abolish the OSCE Minsk Group, which he deemed
obsolete following Armenia's recognition of Garabagh as part of
Azerbaijan.
"Once these issues are resolved, there will be no obstacles to
signing the peace treaty," the president stressed.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109121957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.