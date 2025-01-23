Biden approves additional USD8 billion in weapons for Israel

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden's approval of an additional $8 billion in weapons for Israel has deepened U.S. involvement in the Gaza conflict, despite growing international condemnation. This move came shortly after reports from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch labeled Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, marking a controversial milestone in Biden's presidency. Biden’s decision to continue sending weapons to Israel has been pivotal, reflecting not only his personal stance but also the active support of Congress, the media, and U.S. public policy. The U.S. government's role in the Gaza crisis has sparked moral outrage, including the resignation of Anne Bower, editor of the New York Times Magazine’s poetry section, who criticized the mainstream media's treatment of the Gaza situation. She voiced her rejection of the way the media normalized the suffering of Palestinians while distorting the truth with euphemisms and misleading language.



The media’s coverage of the Gaza war, especially by outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times, has been heavily criticized for its biased portrayal of the conflict. A study by The Intercept revealed that these publications disproportionately emphasized Israeli casualties while downplaying Palestinian deaths, using emotionally charged language to describe the suffering of Israelis but not Palestinians. Historian Rashid Khalidi condemned the Western media for its Israeli-centric narrative, which he argued disregarded the realities in Gaza. This bias, he explained, has allowed the mainstream media to promote false Israeli narratives while downplaying the brutal actions taken by Israel in Gaza.



Biden’s complicity, along with the media’s failure to challenge his policies, has enabled a continuation of the U.S.’s support for Israel despite the devastating consequences for Palestinians. With weapons flowing from the U.S. and countless Palestinian lives lost, many, including children, are suffering as a result of this ongoing conflict. Despite the tragic reality, no journalist has confronted Biden over his rhetoric on the Texas school shooting, which highlighted his empathy for grieving families, while his policies in Gaza lead to widespread destruction and loss of life.

