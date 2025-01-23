Anti-Azerbaijani Sentiment In PACE Spikes With Ngos' Biased Actions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Anti-Azerbaijani sentiment continues in PACE, and this is more evident in the biased statements that some small organisations want to launch against the country than in higher circles.

Last day, the attempts by several NGOs at the Assembly to prevent Azerbaijan's engagement in PACE were a clear example of prejudice against the country.

Those NGO representatives, who do not see the human rights problems in their own countries, for some reason, exert pressure on Azerbaijan under petty and unnecessary pretexts, interfere in the country's internal affairs, and, moreover, openly prevent Azerbaijan from acting within its rights.

They act as if there is a paradise in their countries and no single person suffers from the violation of the fundamental rights in their countries, or that all laws are implemented punctually. Should we believe it?

Why should Azerbaijan be the subject of discussion by some anti-Azerbaijani forces in the PACE hall? How long will Europe play into the hands of some political circles, laughing with one face and expressing hatred and resentment with the other?

When it comes to economic interests Europe uses gimmicks and calls Azerbaijan its closest and the most reliable partner ever.

For Azerbaijan, cooperation, partnership and relations are based on a single principle - sincerity. Double standards always undermine these values ​​and reduce trust.

Those political rhetoricians who once shouted from wide stands to the audience regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, now are rummaging among the remnants of the post-conflict that has already been resolved. They think that the only chance to find a new excuse for a topic is to rekindle the conflict. But these attempts are unsuccessful, and their latest attempts are to interfere in the processes within the country and continue the anti-Azerbaijani campaign for show.

Interestingly, Azerbaijan has not been criticized even once in PACE or the European Parliament until 2020, literally the Second Garabagh War. During the occupation, political circles were not so deeply interested in the crime rates or arrests in the country. However, in Azerbaijan, both in political and other spheres, parties who committed crimes were held accountable and, when necessary, arrested. So, what was voiced in PACE today is not the first event for Azerbaijan, and the prejudice against Azerbaijan of those who made this the main topic today is completely different.

It is clear that the liberation of Garabagh from occupation and cleansing of separatist elements, as well as the arrest of war criminals who claimed themselves the so-called state leaders, have caused serious discussions in European and Western circles in the past few years. This issue did not bypass PACE. Although pro-Armenian politicians have been putting pressure on Azerbaijan for a long time, Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has somewhat dampened such groundless accusations. However, the topic must continue under some pretext, and Europe's biased political mouthpieces must launch their threats and blackmail against Azerbaijan under new scenarios.

So what does Europe want from Azerbaijan now?

Some Western political dictators, accustomed to crushing the countries, opponents and whatever that resist them, do not understand that Azerbaijan is a sovereign state and does not depend on the European Union. On the contrary, Europe is pleased that Azerbaijan is a reliable energy supplier of the old continent.

So it is once again clear that PACE is still unfair to Azerbaijan and dictating its political ambitions overshadows political, economic and all mutual interests.