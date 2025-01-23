Anti-Azerbaijani Sentiment In PACE Spikes With Ngos' Biased Actions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
Anti-Azerbaijani sentiment continues in PACE, and this is more
evident in the biased statements that some small organisations want
to launch against the country than in higher circles.
Last day, the attempts by several NGOs at the Assembly to
prevent Azerbaijan's engagement in PACE were a clear example of
prejudice against the country.
Those NGO representatives, who do not see the human rights
problems in their own countries, for some reason, exert pressure on
Azerbaijan under petty and unnecessary pretexts, interfere in the
country's internal affairs, and, moreover, openly prevent
Azerbaijan from acting within its rights.
They act as if there is a paradise in their countries and no
single person suffers from the violation of the fundamental rights
in their countries, or that all laws are implemented punctually.
Should we believe it?
Why should Azerbaijan be the subject of discussion by some
anti-Azerbaijani forces in the PACE hall? How long will Europe play
into the hands of some political circles, laughing with one face
and expressing hatred and resentment with the other?
When it comes to economic interests Europe uses gimmicks and
calls Azerbaijan its closest and the most reliable partner
ever.
For Azerbaijan, cooperation, partnership and relations are based
on a single principle - sincerity. Double standards always
undermine these values and reduce trust.
Those political rhetoricians who once shouted from wide stands
to the audience regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, now are
rummaging among the remnants of the post-conflict that has already
been resolved. They think that the only chance to find a new excuse
for a topic is to rekindle the conflict. But these attempts are
unsuccessful, and their latest attempts are to interfere in the
processes within the country and continue the anti-Azerbaijani
campaign for show.
Interestingly, Azerbaijan has not been criticized even once in
PACE or the European Parliament until 2020, literally the Second
Garabagh War. During the occupation, political circles were not so
deeply interested in the crime rates or arrests in the country.
However, in Azerbaijan, both in political and other spheres,
parties who committed crimes were held accountable and, when
necessary, arrested. So, what was voiced in PACE today is not the
first event for Azerbaijan, and the prejudice against Azerbaijan of
those who made this the main topic today is completely
different.
It is clear that the liberation of Garabagh from occupation and
cleansing of separatist elements, as well as the arrest of war
criminals who claimed themselves the so-called state leaders, have
caused serious discussions in European and Western circles in the
past few years. This issue did not bypass PACE. Although
pro-Armenian politicians have been putting pressure on Azerbaijan
for a long time, Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity has somewhat dampened such groundless accusations.
However, the topic must continue under some pretext, and Europe's
biased political mouthpieces must launch their threats and
blackmail against Azerbaijan under new scenarios.
So what does Europe want from Azerbaijan now?
Some Western political dictators, accustomed to crushing the
countries, opponents and whatever that resist them, do not
understand that Azerbaijan is a sovereign state and does not depend
on the European Union. On the contrary, Europe is pleased that
Azerbaijan is a reliable energy supplier of the old continent.
So it is once again clear that PACE is still unfair to
Azerbaijan and dictating its political ambitions overshadows
political, economic and all mutual interests.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109121955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.