Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 Across Models From Feb 1
Date
1/23/2025 6:12:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will hike prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models from February 1 to partially offset the rise in input costs.
Due to rising input costs and operational expenses, the company plans to increase car prices, starting February 1, 2025, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
“While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market,” it added.
Under the revised prices, the company's compact car Celerio will see an increase in ex-showroom prices by up to Rs 32,500, while that of premium model lnvicto by up to Rs 30,000.
The company's popular model Wagon-R price will go by up to Rs 15,000 while that of Swift by Rs 5,000. SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara will see price hikes by up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.
Entry-level small cars Alto K10 prices will rise by up to Rs 19,500 and that of S-Presso by up to Rs 5,000, the filing said.
Premium compact model Baleno's price will go up by up to Rs 9,000, compact SUV Fronx by up to Rs 5,500, and that of compact sedan Dzire by up to Rs 10,000, it added.
The company, currently, sells a range of vehicles from entry-level Alto K-10, with prices starting at Rs 3.99 lakh, to Invicto at Rs 28.92 lakh.
