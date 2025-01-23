Azerbaijan, Pakistan Hold Fourth Round Of Bilateral Political Consultations In Islamabad
1/23/2025 8:09:07 AM
The fourth round of Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral political
consultations is underway in Islamabad, with both sides emphasizing
the importance of enhancing their strategic partnership.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's delegation
is led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while Pakistan's
delegation is headed by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.
The consultations cover a wide range of topics, including trade,
energy, information technology, defense, health, and education.
Spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Shafqat Ali Khan,
noted that discussions also address regional and international
issues of mutual interest.
These consultations reflect the deepening ties between
Azerbaijan and Pakistan, underscoring their shared commitment to
strengthening bilateral cooperation.
