Farid Gayibov Participates In African Ministerial Meeting On Doping In Sports

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has
visited Gambia as the Vice-President of the regular Bureau of the
9th session of the conference of the Parties to the International
Convention against Doping in Sports (COP9),
As part of his visit, Farid Gayibov participated in the
Interregional African Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sports,
which was held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.
This event aims to unify perspectives and bolster regional
cooperation by gathering sports ministers from across Africa,
members of the Bureau from the ninth session of the Conference of
Parties (COP9) to the International Convention against Doping in
Sport, representatives from African interregional organizations, as
well as experts and key stakeholders.
The Azerbaijani Minister also spoke at a high-level panel and
spoke about the importance of sports management and state support
in strengthening interregional cooperation. The participants of the
event were received by the President of Gambia Adama Barrow.
Farid Gayibov also held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of
Youth and Sports of Gambia Bakar Boji.
The meeting discussed cooperation issues within the framework of
the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed
between the two countries in the field of youth and sports.
