Natuzzi Italia: Exclusive DSF Discounts On Luxury Furniture Collection At Unbeatable Prices

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 23 January 2025: As part of this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), Natuzzi Italia is offering exclusive discounts on a selection of luxury furniture pieces, making it the perfect time to elevate your home's design. Featuring world-renowned brands such as Natuzzi Italia and Melpot, the collection offers style, functionality, and unmatched comfort.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy incredible savings on some of our best-selling pieces, with prices slashed by up to 35%. From modular seating solutions to plush sofas and elegant beds, this DSF promotion allows you to create the perfect space with the finest craftsmanship and design.

Featured DSF Offers:

Melpot Seating Collection

Unveiling the Melpot seating collection-an innovative blend of architectural design and modularity. With components like pouf accent tables, wall panels, and freestanding storage units, Melpot offers flexible and creative configurations. Highlights include Climalight padding, goose down-filled cushions, and easy assembly. Perfect for those seeking style and comfort in their living space.

Estro 3042 Natuzzi Italia Sofa

Ideal for modern environments, the Estro sofa features soft lines, maximum comfort, and luxurious upholstery options, including fine natural Natuzzi leather. Customize it with over 200 color options for the perfect fit.

Fenice Bed

This Dubai Shopping Festival, elevate your sleep sanctuary with the Fenice King Bed (L017)A masterpiece that harmonizes sophistication and comfort, it features an innovative tilt headboard for perfect reading positions, sleek metal feet, and an ingenious dual-position storage mechanism that seamlessly combines style and practicality.

Deep Sofa

Designed by Nika Zupanc, the Deep Sofa captures the flow of sea waves with its modular, customizable configurations and enveloping lines-perfect for unwinding in style.

Easy Sofa

The Easy Sofa is combining functionality with the typical comfort of a regular sofa, offering a seamless 'ready-to-bed' mechanism. Its modern, rounded design ensures visual comfort, while a pocket on the side of the armrest adds practicality. The piping detail on the armrest varies based on the upholstery choice, either matching or contrasting with the fabric. The seat cushions are made from high-density polyurethane for standard comfort, which becomes firmer when used as a sofabed. It also features a slatted bed base.

Simple Sofa

The Simple Sofa, designed by the Natuzzi Design Center offers a high level of comfort with its essential, modern design. The sofa is equipped with an electro-welded bed base, ensuring durability and comfort. Perfect for compact spaces, the Simple Sofa transforms into a sofa bed with a single gesture. Its sleek, essential lines make it a modern problem.

The Borghese Sofa

Designed by the Natuzzi Design Center, features a sophisticated design with soft shapes and adjustable headrests, ensuring superior comfort without compromising on style. Its open base, available in either wood or metal, and the detailed stitching on the arms make it a standout piece in any room. The sofa includes adjustable headrests on all. The sofa also features leather sides and a sturdy internal wooden frame, with feet requiring assembly.

These exclusive discounts are only available during DSF, so don't miss out on the opportunity to bring luxurious, functional furniture into your home at unbeatable prices.

. Natuzzi, Sheikh Zayed Road between 2nd and 3rd interchange, Dubai

. Natuzzi, near Al Maktoum Bridge, Umm Hurair Road, Dubai

. Natuzzi, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi