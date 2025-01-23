Oprah Winfrey Was 'Publicly Humiliated' Due To Her Weight Speaks On Ozempic, 'Thought Thin People Had...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oprah Winfrey said that taking weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helped her understand the reality of being“thin.” As reported by DailyMail, she explained that her experience with these drugs gave her new insights into the challenges.

According to a report in 2023, Oprah Winfrey said that she had used a GLP-1 medication, a type 2 drug that also promotes weight loss, to help her lose nearly 50 pounds after years of struggling with yo-yo dieting.

According to the report, Oprah said this during a recent episode of her podcast, in which she discussed the function and safety of these drugs with Dr. Ania Jastreboff.

Oprah noted,“One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years, I thought that thin people had more willpower. They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip.”

Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 medications can help reduce food cravings and slow digestion, effectively eliminating the "food noise" that often leads to overeating and weight gain. Oprah shared that when she first tried a GLP-1, she realised that thin people aren't constantly preoccupied with food.“They're eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full,” she noted.