TSX Hangs Onto Gains

Equities in Toronto managed to hang onto the gains they'd generated throughout the day, as investors nerved themselves about impending tariffs in from south of the border.

The TSX ended Wednesday with enough gains to boast about, 29.87 points at 25,311.50.

The Canadian dollar descended 0.22 cents at 69.51 cents U.S.

Among individual stocks, Celestica rose $7.93, or 4.7%, to $177.33. Capstone Copper fell 60 cents, or 6.8%, to $8.15 after Scotiabank cut its price target on the stock.

Elsewhere, in tech issues, Sylogist gained 62 cents, or 6.9%, to $9.56.

In industrials, Atkins-Realis jumped $5.54, or 7.2%, to $82.32, whild Bird Construction perked $1.21, or 5.2%, to $24.42.

Consumer staples also did well, with Jamieson Wellness capturing 58 cents, or 1.7%, to $34.52, while Loblaw Companies surged $2.82, or 1.6%, to $183.95.

In utilities, Innergex sank 36 cents, or 4.6%, to $7.47, while Northland Power slid 77 cents, or 4.2%, to $17.74.

Consumer discretionary stocks also suffered, as Canadian Tire gave back $2.82, or 1.7%, to $159.62, and Magna International forked over 94 cents, or 1.6%, to $57.56.

In financials, Trisura Group dumped $1.02, or 2.9%, to $34.82, while National Bank lost $1.90, or 1.4%, to $130.05.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union on Feb. 1.

Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported its industrial product price index rose 0.2% month over month in December and increased 4.1% year over year, while its raw material price index grew 1.3% on a monthly basis last month and increased 9.1% year over year.

Markets are now pricing in an 85% probability of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the central bank's meeting next Wednesday.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange forged ahead 3.88 points to 618.04.

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher Wednesday, with industrials charging ahead 1.5%, information technology better by 1.2%, and consumer staples hiking 0.9%.

The three laggards proved to be utilities, down 1.3%, while consumer discretionary and financials stocks each lost 0.3%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting all-time high again, as technology shares such as Oracle and Nvidia rallied on artificial intelligence optimism and President Donald Trump's new term in office.

The Dow Jones Industrials moved forward 130.86 points to end Wednesday at 44,156.67, boosted by Procter & Gamble's gain of nearly 3% on the back of strong earnings.

The much broader index took on 37.09 points to 6,086.33, exceeding the last milestone touched in December before the market pullback. It also traded above its record closing high.

The NASDAQ Composite popped 252.56 points, or 1.3%, to 20,009.34.

Year to date, the S&P 500 is up 3.6%. The Dow and NASDAQ have also gained more than 3% each.

Stocks surged on strong earnings reports, with Netflix jumping 11% after the company surpassed 300 million paid memberships. It's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue also topped analyst expectations. The streamer's results got a boost from hit series“Squid Game” and live sporting events such as the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing match.

Oracle shares jumped 7% and Nvidia climbed 4% as investors continued to pile into the AI trade following an announcement from the new White House. President Donald Trump announced a joint venture dubbed“Stargate” on Tuesday, with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest ?$500 billion, at least” in AI infrastructure within the United States.

Stocks were higher even after President Donald Trump said Tuesday he's considering a 10% tariff on China beginning as soon as Feb. 1. That comes after he mulled levies on Canada and Mexico earlier in the week.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury slipped, raising yields to 4.60% from Tuesday's 4.56%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices slid 37 cents to $75.40 U.S. a barrel.

Prices for gold gained $7.70 an ounce to $2,766.90 U.S.









