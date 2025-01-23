Thailand Becomes 1St SE Asian Nation To Allow Same-Sex Marriage, Netizens Cheer While Bashing USA's 'Anti-LGBTQ+ Policy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a historic movement, Thailand has become the first Southeast Asian nation to implement law to legalise same-sex marriage from Thursday. As more than 200 LGBTQ+ couples entered into a wedlock in Thailand today, several netizens applauded the development.

Many of them celebrated the development while ridiculing the recently signed anti-LGBTQ+ order by the United States President Donald in America.

US President Donald Trump on Monday, said that the US government's official policy will only identify two genders, male and female. He also passed a slew of executive orders aime to revoke former US president Joe Biden's pro LGBTQIA+ initiatives.

Thailand becomes first South Asian nation to legalise same sex marriage

Thailand on Thursday became the first country in Southeast Asia to hold legal same-sex weddings, with LGBT groups aiming to mark the occasion with more than 1,000 marriage registrations in a single day.

After decades of campaigning by activists, Thailand is the third territory in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages after Taiwan and Nepal, with a new marriage equality law coming into effect on Thursday

Thailand's parliament flew rainbow flags on Thursday and shopping complexes planned big pride events to celebrate the implementation of the new law.

At a mass wedding at a luxury Bangkok retail mall, more than 200 couples lined up to make their vows, some in white dresses, others in traditional Thai outfits, western suits and ceremonial police uniforms.

"It has been 17 years, we met in school and encountered many things ... we hope to see more equality in the future," said Ploynaplus Chirasukon, 33, posing for photographs after receiving a marriage license with her wife Kwanporn Kongpetch.