Arms, Ammunition Recovered From School In South Kashmir's Awantipora
Date
1/23/2025 1:13:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from a government school in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.
An official said that in a joint operation of police, 42 RR & 130 Battalion of CRPF recovered arms and ammunition from government primary school Larmooh.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the arms and ammunition includes a grenade, UBGL, electric denotator, non-electric detonator, 10 bullets, a pistol magazine.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Further investigation in this regard is going on,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered During Search Op In North Kashmir's Kupwara
Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Forest Area In North Kashmir's Kupwara
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23012025000215011059ID1109120394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.