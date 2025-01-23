Arms, Ammunition Recovered From School In South Kashmir's Awantipora

An official said that in a joint operation of police, 42 RR & 130 Battalion of CRPF recovered arms and ammunition from government primary school Larmooh.

He said that the arms and ammunition includes a grenade, UBGL, electric denotator, non-electric detonator, 10 bullets, a pistol magazine.

“Further investigation in this regard is going on,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.

