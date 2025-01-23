Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Projected To Hit USD 21.4 Billion By 2032, At A Exceptional CAGR 8.74%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celiac Diagnostics Market

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder triggered by the ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Celiac Disease Diagnostics Growth Analysis By Diagnostic Type (Serology Tests, Genetic Tests, Endoscopy and Biopsy), By Sample Type (Blood, Tissue, Stool), By Application (Diagnosis, Monitoring, Prognosis), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions) and By Regional - Industry Forecast to 2032.Increasing awareness of celiac disease driving demand for diagnostic solutions. Non-invasive tests gaining popularity. Prevalence of gluten-related disorders on the rise.Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Size was estimated at 10.07 Billion USD in 2023. The Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Industry is expected to accelerate its revenue from 10.95 Billion USD in 2024 to 21.4 Billion USD by 2032. The Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market CAGR is expected to grow 8.74% during the forecast period (2025 - 2032). Development of AI-based diagnostic tools. Advancements in genetic and serological testing. Focus on point-of-care testing solutions.Top celiac disease diagnostics market Companies Covered In This Report:Quest DiagnosticsInova DiagnosticsEuroimmunAbbottBioRad LaboratoriesHain LifescienceBeckman CoulterRBiopharmThermo Fisher ScientificImmundiagnostikSebiaOrgentec DiagnostikDiaSorinQuidel CorporationMeridian Bioscience IncGet Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report -This report titled "celiac disease diagnostics market have 2025-2034, Latest Industry Status and Outlook." This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global celiac disease diagnostics market landscape, with a focus on key trends related to product segmentation, company establishment, revenue and market share, recent developments, and merger and acquisition activities.Additionally, the report delves into the strategies of global leading companies, emphasizing their celiac disease diagnostics market portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographical footprints, to gain a deeper understanding of their unique positions in the rapidly evolving globally.Industry Detailed Segmentation:Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation InsightsCeliac Disease Diagnostics Market Diagnostic Type OutlookSerology TestsGenetic TestsEndoscopy and BiopsyCeliac Disease Diagnostics Market Sample Type OutlookBloodTissueStoolCeliac Disease Diagnostics Market Application OutlookDiagnosisMonitoringPrognosisCeliac Disease Diagnostics Market End User OutlookHospitals and ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesAcademic and Research InstitutionsCeliac Disease Diagnostics Market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaFurthermore, the report evaluates the crucial market trends, drivers, and influencing factors that shape the global outlook for celiac disease diagnostics market. Segmentation forecasts by type, application, geography, and market size are also presented to highlight emerging opportunities. Employing a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study offers a highly detailed view of the current state and future trajectory of the global celiac disease diagnostics market.Buy Now –Key Benefits:The celiac disease diagnostics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2025-2032 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the market trend including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market.The report provides detailed information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market.The report incorporates a competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the global market.The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model is elaborated in the study of celiac disease diagnostics market.By triangulating data from multiple sources, this approach helps validate findings and generate new insights. By triangulating data from multiple sources, this approach helps validate findings and generate new insights. The analysis encompasses the assessment of research design, data collection techniques, sampling methods, and data analysis tools utilized in the study. By examining these elements, the analysis aims to determine the reliability, validity, and generalizability of the research findings.Factors such as the alignment of study design with research objectives, appropriateness of data collection methods, representativeness of sampling techniques, suitability of analytical methods, and adherence to ethical considerations are carefully evaluated. 