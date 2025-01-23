Dove redefines hair repair journey with the all-new Bond Repair range of hair care products

(MENAFN- By Niggi) Dubai, UAE -22nd January 2024- Dove introduced its pathbreaking new Bond Repair range of hair care products at an exclusive launch event at Nikki Beach in Dubai, on January 20, 2025. The event marked a significant milestone for the brand, as it launched its first-ever range designed specifically to repair and restore damaged hair bonds.

The new Dove Bond Repair range combines innovative skin care-inspired ingredients including Peptide Complex and the brand's patented Bio-Protein Care™ Technology that penetrates deep into hair fibers to repair broken inner bonds. The Dove Bond Repair range consists of the below products:

• Bond Repair Shampoo & Conditioner: This powerful duo cleanses, moisturizes, and repairs hair bonds with every wash.

• 10-in-1 Bond Repair Treatment Mask:

• A deep treatment with 12% patented peptide complex that reverses 10 signs of damage in one minute, leaving hair 10x stronger, softer, and smoother.*

• 10-in-1 Bond Repair Bi-Phase Oil Serum: A lightweight, high-performance serum with 7% Peptide Complex that repairs, nourishes, seals split ends, and provides heat and UV protection.

At the launch event, Sarah Khalil, Premium Hair Care lead at Unilever commented, “Today's consumers are looking for solutions that truly cater to their needs, one of the key requirements being effective care for damaged hair that fits into their busy lives. The Dove Bond Repair range is designed with these insights at its core, offering advanced technology that repairs and strengthens hair with immediate visible results. It's more than just hair care; it allows women to embrace their beauty without worrying about the damage that can be caused along the way because Dove will be there to repair it.”

The exclusive event was attended by noteworthy beauty influencers and media representatives from across the region. Guests had the opportunity to attend an insightful masterclass hosted by renowned Trichologist and Dermatologist, Dr. Momena Nagy, who shared valuable expertise on hair health and debunked common misconceptions about hair damage through live demonstrations to showcase real-time results. The session helped establish that hair damage is not always permanent and that recovery is possible with right care.

Additional event activations featured a hair combing machine that demonstrated how Dove Bond Repair prevents breakage during frequent combing, and a rose petal test to showcase the product’s ability to leave hair feeling irresistibly smooth. A dedicated hair styling area allowed professional stylists to highlight the effectiveness of the Dove Bond Repair range on attendees and influencers through live demonstrations.

With the introduction of this transformative technology, Dove is empowering women to explore, experiment, and revitalise their hair with confidence, knowing that they can repair and protect their hair from damage.

*When using the complete 4-Step System, which includes the shampoo, conditioner, mask, and serum from the range, consumers can achieve optimal results for repairing and strengthening their hair.





