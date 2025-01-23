Host Of Composers Partake In Fourth Katara Oud Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) kicked off yesterday the fourth Katara Oud Festival, featuring a host of professional composers from around the globe. Running through Jan 25, the event underscores Katara's unwavering efforts to pay tribute to musical heritage and promote the stature of Oud instrument as an inveterate part of the Arab cultural identity. It features a cornucopia of musical activities and concerts, as well as panel discussions and interactive workshops. Katara General Manager Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti said that the festival has become a landmark in Katara's cultural events and a global forum that brings together music lovers and makers from all over the world, and a platform to celebrate Arab musical heritage and interact with global creativity.

He added that Katara is committed to providing a platform for talents in the world of music, and always seeks to promote culture and art in Qatar and the Arab world through such events, noting that the fourth edition celebrates the great musician Mohammed al-Qasabji who made unforgettable contributions to Arab music and left an immortal legacy that inspires generations.

