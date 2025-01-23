Moderate Weather Expected Today : Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 -15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.

MENAFN23012025000067011011ID1109120869