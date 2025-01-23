Gaza Deal Would Bring Stability To Region: PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, hoped that the Gaza ceasefire deal would represent a first step toward fostering stability in the region, stressing the importance of the two parties' commitment to the deal.

This came during his remarks delivered at a panel discussion entitled“Diplomacy in the Midst of Chaos”, within the 55th session of the World Economic Forum 2025, in Davos.

Moderated on Tuesday by President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, HE the Prime Minister hoped that the deal would represent a first step toward fostering stability in the region and culminating in a permanent ceasefire that achieves the comprehensive resolution of the decades-long conflict.

He expressed his delight at the deal, with the humanitarian aid getting into the Gaza Strip and the return of hostages.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed that it was important for the two parties to the conflict to show commitment to enforcing this deal, highlighting that Qatar's role as a guarantor and mediator entails ensuring the full implementation of the deal. Regarding the feasibility of the Palestinian Authority's engagement in Gaza reconstruction, HE the Prime Minister hoped to see the authority again in Gaza with the formation of a Palestinian government that addresses the issues facing the Palestinians. He underlined that this matter concerns the Palestinians only and no country can dictate conditions to them Page 4

He said the positive changes witnessed in the Middle East over the past year can be quintessential to create a better future, with Lebanon electing a new president and the departure of a brutal regime in Syria and ultimately the conclusion of the ceasefire in Gaza.

HE the Prime Minister emphasised that there was significant space for cooperation with the Trump administration to achieve stability in the region, noting the significant role played by the US President's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in the truce negotiations.

As long as President Trump strives to make the US a great nation again, there is likewise a hope for the Middle East to be great again through leaderships that operate and collaborate to settle its conflicts, he said.

Regarding his recent visit to Damascus, he said he received ambitious promises from the new Syrian administration on its plans for openness to all spectrums of the people of Syria.

He expressed Qatar's confidence in the capabilities of the people of Syria.

