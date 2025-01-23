Cabinet Approves Draft Law On Protection Of Natural Habitats

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Saud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan yesterday. The Cabinet among other things approved – in principle – the draft law on practicing the veterinary profession, and the draft of its executive regulations.

The preparation of the aforementioned draft law comes to replace Law No 8 of 1995 on practicing the veterinary profession, with the aim of reorganising the work of veterinarians, auxiliary veterinary professions, and veterinary facilities, within the framework of protecting and developing livestock and enhancing food security, food safety and public health. The Cabinet also approved – in principle – a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 19 of 2004 on the protection of wildlife and its natural habitats, and a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 5 of 2006 regulating trade in endangered species of wildlife and their products.

The preparation of the two draft laws aims to regulate activities related to the protection of wildlife and its natural habitats and to set conditions and requirements related to the acquisition of wildlife, in light of the strategy of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The Cabinet also approved – in principle – the draft decisions of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to adopt regional technical regulations as Qatari technical regulations, Qatari standard specifications, and regional standard specifications as Qatari standard specifications.

These projects aim to meet the needs of national factories, improve the quality of goods available to consumers in local markets, and keep pace with successive developments in the field of specifications and standards.

The Cabinet decided to approve – in principle – the draft decision of the Chairman of Qatar Tourism to issue the organisational structure of Qatar Tourism. The Cabinet also decided to take the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in the field of ports between the governments of Qatar and Colombia.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft memorandum of understanding on co-operation and exchange of expertise in various fields of strategic development planning between the governments of Qatar and Turkiye; a draft memorandum of understanding on co-operation in the fields of youth and sports between the governments of Qatar and Uganda; a draft memorandum of understanding between the Public Prosecution Office in Qatar and the Public Prosecution Office in the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on co-operation in the field of public prosecution work; a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of academic co-operation between University of Doha for Science and Technology in Qatar, Qatar Airways Group, the National School of Civil Aviation in France, the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space ISAE - SUPAERO in France, and Airbus SAS in France; and a draft executive programme for a co-operation agreement in the field of endowments and Islamic affairs between the governments of Qatar and Algeria.

The Cabinet reviewed four reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them. These included the annual reports on the work of the Permanent Committee for Penal and Correctional Institutions, the reports of the Permanent Committee for Water Resources on its work until 31/12/2024 and its recommendations in this regard, a report on the results of the participation of Qatar's delegation headed by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry in the 40th Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Co-operation of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (COMCEC), a report on Qatar obtaining full membership in the Global Privacy Assembly, and the results of hosting the Common Criteria International Conference.

