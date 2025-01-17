Reppo Labs Secures $2.2M In Funding To Revolutionize Collaboration Between Data Owners And AI Agents

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, January 17th, 2025, Chainwire

Reppo Labs , a x AI company spun out of Protocol Labs Venture Studio in March 2024, has successfully raised $2.2 million in funding to develop critical infrastructure that enables permissionless collaboration on niche datasets between data owners/warehouses and AI developers and agents. Using Reppo as a connective tissue, AI agents can directly relay needs and negotiate data access from owners across the spectrum without intermediaries, unlocking price discovery and demand for data that would otherwise remain siloed. To facilitate this, the team is building an intent-centric Data Exchange, powered by Anoma and secured by Gateway Protocol.

Reppo's unique approach leverages programmable IP co-ownership as the incentive mechanism to ensure fair use and compensation for data owners-who may not know the immediate value of their data-to benefit from downstream revenue generated by derived IP and its usage.

The $2.2 million funding included participation from Protocol Labs, CV VC, CMS Holdings, and a significant portion was raised on Echo.xyz, the first allocation being sold out in less than 10 minutes. Notable angel investors include Charles Songhurst, Lincoln from MH Ventures, Dieter Fishbein from Anoma, Thomas France (Ledger co-founder), Nicolas Pinto (Cygni Labs) and more.

About Reppo

Reppo is the permissionless coordination layer for AI Systems to collaborate with Data, Infra, and Capital, democratizing access to resources and empowering developers and agents to build whatever they desire. Headquartered in Cayman Islands, the team comprises global talent with deep expertise in AI/ML, blockchain, crypto, and Web3 ecosystem.

