Cabinet Lauds Amir's Crucial Role In Reaching Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Cabinet yesterday welcomed the agreement between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners and hostages, which was reached through joint mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar, Egypt and the US of America.

The Cabinet commended the efforts made by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani through his directives, as well as his continuous and direct follow-up of the developments of the mediation process, which had the greatest impact in reaching the agreement that entered into force on Sunday.

The Cabinet voiced its hope for the full implementation of the agreement, in a way that would stop the bloodshed of civilians, end the tragedy of the people of Gaza, secure the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and its reconstruction, contribute to the stability of the region, and pave the way for a real peace process based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, and lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

