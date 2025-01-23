Amir Patronises Graduation Of Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, graciously patronized the graduation ceremony of the 20th batch of cadets at Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College, which took place at the college's headquarters on Thursday morning, January 23, 2025.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

Also present at the event were of Defense of the Republic of Somalia, HE Abdiqadir Mohamed Noor, alongside senior leaders of military and university colleges, institutes and academies from sisterly and friendly countries.

The ceremony saw the presence of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions, military attaches, and officers from the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), as well as other key security and military leaders.

After playing the national anthem, the commander of the graduates' queue came forward requesting HH the Amir to inspect the queue of the 296 graduates from the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Rwanda taking part, followed by the march of the graduates' queue and the military parade. Then, HH the Amir honored the top achievers in the batch.

After that, the flag was handed over from the 20th to the 21st batch, and the appointment order was read out. At the end of the ceremony, officers of the 20th batch took the oath and recited the College anthem.