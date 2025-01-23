Shahid Kapoor Reveals 'I Don't Want My Kids To Do My Job'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor recently featured on Raj Shamani's popular podcast "Figuring Out". During their insightful conversation, the 'Kabir Singh' talked about his forthcoming release "Deva", his experience growing up with a single parent, and his views on parenting.

Shahid Kapoor was also asked about the attributes that he wants his children to take and not take from him. Reacting to this, the 'Jab We Met' was quoted saying,“Always do the right thing, I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn't matter, ill do the right thing.”

Shahid Kapoor also revealed that he does not want his kids to do his job. He stated,“Kaafi saari cheeze hai, that I do not want them to take from me, I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn't inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn't want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bohot up and down hota hai yaar, bohot rough hai. (Don't get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it's very rough) If they want to, it's their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex.”

The latest episode of Raj Shamani's podcast featuring Shahid Kapoor will be released on 23rd January 2025.

In the meantime, Shahid Kapoor shared his experience of playing Dev Ambre during the trailer launch event of "Deva". Calling the film deeply personal, the actor said,“Deva is a piece of my heart,” he said.“For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It's been one of the most challenging films of my career. There's so much in Dev's character that I don't want to reveal just yet-you'll have to watch it on January 31.”

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" is expected to reach the audience on 31st January 2025.