First Data Center Creates On Surface Of Moon

By Alimat Aliyeva
Lonestar Data Holdings is approaching the Earth's natural
satellite to place its first physical data center on the Moon,
Azernews reports.
The space startup will use SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and connect
it to the Athena Intuitive Machines lunar lander at the end of next
month to launch a fully assembled data center.
Cheaper rocket launches, an abundance of solar energy, and
affordable cooling systems have spurred a race among startups to
transform space into a massive data center capable of meeting the
growing computing demands of technologies like artificial
intelligence.
Lonestar CEO Chris Stott stated that the company is doing
everything possible to ensure the mission goes smoothly. The data
center's system will be powered by solar energy and use naturally
cooled solid-state drives. The clients of the Freedom Data Center
include the state of Florida, the government of the Isle of Man,
the artificial intelligence firm Valkyrie, and the pop-rock band
Imagine Dragons.
The concept of space-based data centers is attracting increasing
attention as the energy demand to support operations on Earth
continues to rise dramatically. However, deploying data centers in
space comes with challenges, such as complex maintenance, limited
upgrade options, and high launch costs. Additionally, there is
always the risk of failed rocket launches.
"When you launch a satellite into space, there are two factors,"
says Chris Quilty, CEO of industry research company Quilty Space.
"If it fails, it's dead. It is impossible to restore it."
The idea of using space for data storage is becoming more
feasible as technology advances. The Moon's low gravity and
constant solar energy could provide significant advantages for
running energy-intensive systems, while also reducing the
environmental impact of Earth-based data centers. While challenges
remain, the vision of expanding human infrastructure beyond Earth
could be a game-changer for the tech industry, particularly as the
demand for cloud computing and AI processing grows exponentially.
The Moon could become an essential hub in the future of global data
management.
