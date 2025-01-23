United States Can Lease Land For 49 Years In Almaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has begun the consideration of a draft law on providing a land plot in Almaty to the United States, Azernews reports.

According to the project, a plot of more than 70,000 square meters will be leased for 49 years for the of a US consular post.

The document outlines all the conditions and procedures for the provision of land.

This move highlights the growing ties between Kazakhstan and the United States. The construction of a US consular post in Almaty underscores the strategic importance of Kazakhstan as a key player in Central Asia.

It also reflects Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen its international relations and facilitate greater cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange. As the region continues to evolve, such infrastructure developments could pave the way for enhanced diplomatic and economic collaboration.