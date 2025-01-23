United States Can Lease Land For 49 Years In Almaty
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has begun the
consideration of a draft law on providing a land plot in Almaty to
the United States, Azernews reports.
According to the project, a plot of more than 70,000 square
meters will be leased for 49 years for the construction of a US
consular post.
The document outlines all the conditions and procedures for the
provision of land.
This move highlights the growing diplomatic ties between
Kazakhstan and the United States. The construction of a US consular
post in Almaty underscores the strategic importance of Kazakhstan
as a key player in Central Asia.
It also reflects Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen its
international relations and facilitate greater cooperation in areas
such as trade, security, and cultural exchange. As the region
continues to evolve, such infrastructure developments could pave
the way for enhanced diplomatic and economic collaboration.
