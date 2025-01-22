Jos Alukkas Joined Hands With Natural Diamond Council To Spread Awareness Among Consumers About Natural Diamonds

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 22nd, 2025: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation, and trendy jewellery in India, is proud to announce a significant 28% increase in the overall sale of diamond jewellery. This growth is a testament to the brand's dedication to offering high-quality, elegant designs and its active efforts to promote natural diamonds in collaboration with the Natural Diamond Council.



The surge in demand highlights a growing consumer preference for premium, durable, and versatile jewellery. With rising disposable incomes and shifting mindsets towards diamonds as symbols of personal style and sophistication, Jos Alukkas has witnessed increased sales in key categories such as engagement rings, wedding bands, and diamond necklaces. The collaboration with NDC aims to further enhance consumer awareness, foster trust, and elevate the desirability of natural diamonds.



Speaking on the occasion, Varghese Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas Group, said,“India has emerged as the second-largest market for diamond jewellery, underscoring the nation's deepening appreciation for natural diamonds. At Jos Alukkas, we have recorded an impressive 28% growth in diamond sales in the first nine months of this financial year. This remarkable performance reflects the emotional connection and aspirational value natural diamonds bring to our customers. Our partnership with the Natural Diamond Council strengthens our mission to educate consumers about the enduring brilliance and heritage of natural diamonds.”



Sharing her thoughts, Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council, India and Middle East said,“We are delighted to collaborate with Jos Alukkas to spread awareness about the unparalleled qualities and ethical sourcing of natural diamonds. Through this partnership, we aim to reach a wider audience by creating engaging content, hosting workshops, and equipping sales teams with tools to narrate the extraordinary journey of natural diamonds. Together, we hope to drive sustainable growth and reinforce the importance of natural diamonds as a key contributor to India's jewellery industry.”



Adding, John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas Group said,“India continues to lead the global diamond market, with projections estimating the sector to grow by 150% to $18 billion in the coming decade. At Jos Alukkas, we see natural diamonds not just as symbols of luxury but as reflections of individuality, artistry, and sophistication. Our goal is to make these treasures more accessible to consumers through innovative designs that resonate with modern lifestyles. Natural diamonds are fast becoming indispensable expressions of personal style, deeply rooted in India's evolving aspirations.”



Concluding, Paul J Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas said,“At Jos Alukkas, we take immense pride in our efforts to celebrate the legacy of natural diamonds. Through our partnership with the Natural Diamond Council, we aim to inspire trust and admiration for natural diamonds while championing their positive impact on global communities. This collaboration reflects our vision to preserve the heritage of natural diamonds while ensuring they continue to bring joy and meaning to generations to come.”





About Jos Alukkas



Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon in the jewellery industry. Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. The jewellery brand has become a trusted name in quality, innovation, trendy jewellery, with 60-plus showrooms and an online store too. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery we craft. Jos Alukkas group is now headed by Sri. Jose Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul. J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas as the Managing Directors have revolutionized the market with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket.





About Natural Diamond Council



Natural Diamond Council is a global not-for-profit organization which inspires and informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds. NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment. NDC partners with industry stakeholders for the purpose of sharing best practices and driving trust, and works to educate and protect the consumer.

