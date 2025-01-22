Ainewsbreaks Adageis At Forefront Of Shift To Value-Based Care

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Adageis is structured to support providers during a transformation of the U.S. healthcare system, shifting from fee-for-service models to value-based care. The company's unique offering of tools and solutions simplify the necessary moves, including AI-driven analytics and patient-focused care solutions.“This transition prioritizes quality outcomes over service volume but requires a dramatic overhaul of infrastructure, culture and operations. Adageis, a forward-thinking healthcare company, is at the forefront of this shift, with its focus on revolutionizing patient care through innovative value-based solutions,” reads a recent article.“Adageis has all the tools needed to support providers during this transformation. Its ProActive Care Platform uses AI-driven predictive analytics to help healthcare organizations optimize care delivery and improve reimbursement under value-based contracts.”

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector. For more information, visit the company's website at .

