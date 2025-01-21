US plan surfaces to temporarily resettle large portion of Gaza's population outside occupied Palestinian territories

(MENAFN) Amid the second day of the ceasefire agreement, a US plan has surfaced to temporarily resettle a large portion of Gaza's population outside the occupied Palestinian territories during the reconstruction phase. This proposal, which includes the eventual return of displaced persons after reconstruction is completed, has raised doubts regarding its credibility, as it may mask an explicit call for displacement under the guise of reconstruction. This comes after Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to achieve similar outcomes. The United States is exploring potential options for resettling Gazans in other countries during the reconstruction process, with Israeli media reporting that this could serve as a strategy to remove them from their land. The duration and timeline for the reconstruction of Gaza remain unclear, though it presents significant political and economic challenges, with early UN estimates putting the cost at $80 billion—25 times more than the cost following the 2014 aggression.



The extensive destruction in Gaza, caused by the occupation's violent actions, includes the loss of over 170,000 buildings, 90% of which were residential, along with widespread damage to infrastructure, health, education systems, and agricultural land. Official Palestinian figures reveal that over 200 government institutions and 823 mosques were destroyed. Additionally, more than 42 million tons of rubble need to be cleared, a task that will cost an estimated $1.2 billion and could take up to 14 years, according to a UN assessment. Despite the Palestinian Authority's challenging economic situation, it announced yesterday that it is prepared to take full responsibility for Gaza's administration, including the restoration of essential services such as water and electricity, in collaboration with the Arab International Reconstruction Authority.



However, the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza remains uncertain, especially with Hamas maintaining control. Speculation exists about Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti potentially playing a key role in the post-conflict phase if he is released as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and the occupation. The Palestinian government emphasized its legal and political jurisdiction over Gaza, rejecting any plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland. It has established an emergency operations room to manage Gaza's reconstruction, coordinate efforts with international donors, and organize an international donor conference to support the rebuilding efforts. The government, under President Mahmoud Abbas, remains committed to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and restoring basic services and infrastructure.

