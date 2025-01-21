Pakistani Film Days To Begin In Amman On Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - "The Pakistani Days" is scheduled to kick off next Friday evening at Rainbow Cinema, organised by the Royal Film Commission in collaboration with the Pakistani embassy in Jordan.

The festival's aim is not just to entertain but to build cultural bridges, according to a Pakistani embassy statement.

"By bringing these films to an international audience, the event underscores the universal themes that connect us all-love, hope, resilience, and the human condition. This initiative exemplifies how art and can converge, fostering understanding and appreciation among diverse cultures," the statement said.

During the festival, three Pakistani films Motorcycle Girl, Nayab and Bin Roye will be screened, each representing a "unique genre and featuring inspirational, emotionally resonant storytelling."

“Motorcycle Girl” is based on the "incredible" journey of Zenith Irfan, the first Pakistani woman to undertake a solo motorcycle expedition to the northern regions of Pakistan. Her story is one of courage, determination and breaking societal norms.

“Nayab” tells the empowering story of a young Pakistani girl who defies societal expectations with the support of her elder brother. Her journey to becoming a cricket player for Pakistan's national team is a testament to resilience, ambition and the pursuit of dreams.

“Bin Roye” presents an epic tale of complex emotions, exploring the love-hate dynamics between Saba, a young woman deeply in love with her cousin Irtaza, who, unbeknownst to her, sees her only as a friend. This poignant narrative delves into the intricacies of unrequited love and familial bonds.

"As we look forward to this landmark event, it is essential to acknowledge the significance of this moment for Pakistani cinema. With each frame, each story, and each festival, the industry takes another step toward solidifying its place on the global cinematic map," according to the statement.

The festival in Amman is not just an event; it is a declaration of the power of art to unite and inspire.