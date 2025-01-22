Republic Day Parade 2025: 5 Ways In Which Delhi Police Contingent Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Beat Competitors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republic Day Parade 2025: From CRPF to Indian Army's decorated regiments, different contingents are preparing from months for the Republic Day parade set to take place in Delhi on January 26. The best marching contingent of 2024, Delhi Police, is planning to achieve the same feat this year as well, but with the help of artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Indian Express, Delhi officials are using artificial intelligence tools for better analysis to improve the Republic Day contingent's march past.

3 ways in which Delhi Police is using AI to assess marching drill

Delhi Police's Women Marching Contingent won the title of best marching contingent among CAPF and other auxiliary forces. This year, around 212 Delhi Police personnel are set to be a part of the marching past contingent. Here are five different ways in which Delhi Police is using AI to improve its R-day marching contingent.

Identify shortcomings

The practice sessions of Delhi Police personnel's R-day parade have been monitored by clicking photographs and recording videos. Drill instructors evaluate these videos and photographs using artificial intelligence to identify shortcomings and get feedback, a police officer told the English daily.

To observe the nuances of drill and marching contingent's performance, the recorded videos and photographs are compared with each other with the help of AI. It provides a more efficient way to compare pictures and videos with one another.

Enriched feedback

“AI is like an extra pair of eyes that has certainly enriched our feedback for improvement. It has a huge analytical power,” a police officer told IE.

Synchronisation

An award winning Republic day marching contingent is an epitome of synchronisation. While drill instructors focus sharply to improve on these factors artificial intelligence is helping them to check on contingent members' performance.