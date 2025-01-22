Eritrea: Seminar On The Objective Situation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of and Social Welfare conducted a on 21 January for members of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers focusing on the objective situation.

At the seminar, Mr. Woldyesus Elisa, Director General of Labor, presented a paper titled“The Role of the Workers' Confederation in Labor Management for Strengthening Efficiency at Work.”

Mr. Woldyesus highlighted the of Eritrea's efforts, guided by proclamations and directives, to ensure labor freedom, equality, welfare, rights, and human values. These measures aim to boost productivity, enhance social welfare, and improve vocational capacity.

He also noted the establishment of a tripartite board comprising the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, and the Employers Federation, which underscores the efforts being made. He urged workers who have not yet joined the confederation to do so.

Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, indicated that the Government of Eritrea has created a conducive atmosphere to enable workers play a leading role in national development. She also called on workers to understand the objective situation in the country, take the lead in labor issues, and serve as role models.

