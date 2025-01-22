Valvoline Inc. To Report Financial Results For First Quarter 2025 And Host Webcast On February 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal first quarter on February 6, 2025. A live webcast with analysts and investors will also be held on February 6, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at . Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including the more than 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc .

TM Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Elizabeth B. Clevinger

+1 (859) 357-3155

[email protected]

Media Relations

Angela Davied

+1 (913) 302-0032

[email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED